Auto Repair Shop Can't Contest Utility Denial, Judge Rules

By Danielle Ferguson (May 1, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied an auto repair shop's bid to revive claims alleging it was denied water and sewer utilities in retaliation for speaking out against a township's zoning ordinance changes, saying the company didn't have a protected property interest because the township was not required to approve the utilities. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS