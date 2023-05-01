Assa Abloy Has Incentives For Strong Asset Deal, Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (May 1, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday questioned a core part of the Justice Department challenge to Assa Abloy's $4.3 billion pickup of Spectrum Brands' hardware and home improvement business, stating that the companies are incentivized to find a "strong buyer" for divested assets, not a weak one....

