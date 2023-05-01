Google, Users Ink Deal To End Location Tracking Row

By Allison Grande (May 1, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Google has reached a deal to resolve a putative class action accusing the tech giant of illegally tracking and storing smartphone users' private location information, the parties disclosed Friday, on the heels of several settlements the company has separately reached with state attorneys general over similar allegations....

