Indian Airline Seeks Arbitral Awards From Pratt & Whitney

By Joyce Hanson (May 1, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Indian airline Go First has filed an emergency petition in Delaware federal court seeking enforcement of two arbitral awards that order a Pratt & Whitney partner to immediately provide the low-cost carrier with the serviceable engines that the business says it needs to stay aloft....

