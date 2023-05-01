Ancestry Buy Doesn't Immediately Trigger GIPA, 7th Circ. Says

By Celeste Bott (May 1, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday refused to revive a "bare bones" lawsuit claiming investment giant Blackstone Group violated Illinois law barring the disclosure of genetic testing information without written permission when it acquired Ancestry.com, saying it lacks a plausible allegation that Blackstone compelled the genetic testing company to disclose protected information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS