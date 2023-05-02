Ala. City Urges Reversal Of Ruling On Its Military Leave Policy

By Carolina Bolado (May 2, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An Alabama city urged the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a ruling in favor of four police officers, arguing that the city did not violate federal law with its policy of not allowing workers on unpaid military leave to accrue paid time off and sick time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS