Mustang Warranty Claims Proper In Seat Belt Trial, Panel Told

By Carolina Bolado (May 2, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The father of a driver killed in a rollover crash told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that he should have been allowed to present to a jury thousands of warranty claims involving seat belt retraction issues to bolster his claims that the seat belts in his son's 2003 Ford Mustang were defectively designed....

