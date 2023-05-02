Travelers Says Chicago Owes $26M For Willis Tower Flood

By Elizabeth Daley (May 2, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The insurer of Willis Tower in Chicago is accusing the city and its water district in Illinois federal court of mismanaging floodgates and causing more than $26 million in damages when over a million gallons of water inundated the property during a 2020 storm....

