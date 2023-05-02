Ga. Justice Admonishes Appeals Court In Cert Denial

By Kelcey Caulder (May 2, 2023, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an Uber driver's certiorari request — with one justice critiquing the appeals court in the process — in a personal injury suit alleging he and his employers are responsible for injuries a woman sustained after he ran over her with his car in May 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS