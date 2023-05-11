EPA Clean Air Act Regs Under Biden: A Look Back

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 11, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT) -- With the release of its proposal to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, the Biden administration has delivered on one of its top climate priorities. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been busy regulating other industry sectors that contribute to air pollution as well. Here are some of the key Clean Air Act actions taken since January 2021....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS