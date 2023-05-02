Steven Tyler Says Sex Abuse Suit Can't Quote His Memoirs

By Craig Clough (May 2, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler told a California court that while it is true he had a sexual relationship with a minor in the 1970s, she cannot use portions of his autobiography admitting to the relationship in her sexual abuse lawsuit because it violates his free speech rights....

