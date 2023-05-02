Sunoco Urges Texas Appeals Court To Back Its Crash Suit Win

By Lauren Castle (May 2, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Sunoco unit and a truck driver urged a Texas appellate court to maintain its trial victory in a case brought by a woman who suffered a brain injury in a 2018 crash, arguing that she is ignoring the "overwhelming evidence" supporting the Dallas jury's finding....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS