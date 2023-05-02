Monster Truck Co. Drops Raising Cane's TM Breach Suit

By Peter McGuire (May 2, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A monster truck racing team has dropped its trademark violation case against chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's less than two weeks after suing the fast food chain in Texas federal court, according to a dismissal order signed by the judge Tuesday....

