Wells Fargo Beats Some Claims In Calif. Forbearance Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 3, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed a consolidated suit against Wells Fargo that alleges the bank sent borrower mortgages into forbearance without permission during the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that the plaintiffs did not adequately plead several of their allegations, including RICO, and unjust enrichment claims....

