Retail Worker Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Data Breach Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 3, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a company that runs airport newsstands, shops and restaurants asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to revive his proposed class action over a ransomware attack that exposed his information to hackers, arguing it's "common sense" that workers would expect their employer to safeguard sensitive personal information....

