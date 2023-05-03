Calif. Man Indicted In Alleged $39M NBA Ticket Ponzi Scheme

By Craig Clough (May 3, 2023, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal grand jury indicted a man for allegedly running a $39 million Ponzi scheme that bilked 100 victims through a plan that involved the sale and resale of professional basketball tickets in the state, officials announced Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS