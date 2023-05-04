Ga. Judge Refuses To Remand Camper Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 3, 2023, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Family members for a man who was allegedly crushed to death by his camper in front of his 4-year-old grandson will have to pursue their claims against recreational vehicle manufacturer Forest River Inc. in federal court, a Georgia district judge ruled after rejecting their motion to send the case back to state court....

