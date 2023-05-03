Madigan Trial Looms Large After ComEd Bribery Verdicts

By Celeste Bott (May 3, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Jurors delivered sweeping guilty verdicts against Commonwealth Edison's former top executive and three of its former lobbyists Tuesday on charges they bribed ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, drawing a decisive line between building goodwill with elected officials and corruptly influencing them as prosecutors prepare for Madigan's racketeering trial next year, white collar experts say....

