Illinois Ace Hardware's Potting Soil Is Contaminated, Suit Says

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 4, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based Ace Hardware has been slapped with a state court product liability suit by a customer alleging the store sold 20-pound bags of potting soil and topsoil without warning they were contaminated with dangerous disease-causing bacteria and contained sharp-edged snail shells....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS