Farmers Owes $137M For Bias, Agent Name-Calling, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (May 3, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Ex-insurance agents' counsel asked a California jury during closings Wednesday to award $17.24 million in compensatory damages and $120 million in punitive damages against Farmers Group Inc. for allegedly implementing a discriminatory policy that forced older agents out, arguing that a Farmers Group CEO's email stating its agents were "shit" shows malice warranting punitives....

