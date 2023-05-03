FTC's Khan Says AI Raises Familiar Concerns About Big Tech

By Matthew Perlman (May 3, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is warning that problems generated during the last wave of technological revolution, led by companies like Google and Facebook, are bound to be repeated in the artificial intelligence space unless enforcers and officials step in now....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS