Commission Calls Out Apache Tribe Of Okla. For IGRA Abuses

By Joyce Hanson (May 3, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The National Indian Gaming Commission said it has issued a notice of violation against the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma following an investigation of its audited financial statements, warning that the tribe could face civil penalties of as much as $57,527 per day for each violation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS