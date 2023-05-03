Shutdown Isn't Enough To Get Blackbird Tech Out Of Fees

By Dani Kass (May 3, 2023, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has ordered patent licensing company Blackbird Tech LLC to pay about $480,000 in attorney fees to Nixon Peabody LLP and Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP even though the company started by attorneys from WilmerHale and Kirkland & Ellis LLP has gone out of business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS