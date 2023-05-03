FTC Accuses Meta Of Privacy Abuse, Pushes Data Profit Ban

By Ben Kochman (May 3, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission fired the first salvo Wednesday in a new legal battle with Meta Platforms Inc. that accuses the tech giant of breaching the terms of two privacy settlements — including one that involved a $5 billion fine — by misleading users about children's communications and access provided to outside app developers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS