Google Announces $2B Data Center Spend In Central Ohio

By Nate Beck (May 3, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Google on Wednesday announced plans to build two data centers near the site of a prior project in an area of central Ohio that's becoming a cloud computing hub for companies like Meta and Amazon following Intel's work on a major chipmaking plant in the region....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS