No Injury To Workers In Mass. Co.'s Stock Sale, Judge Told

By Brian Dowling (May 4, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Owners of a Massachusetts electrical components company and managers of its stock ownership plan told a federal judge they should be let out of a lawsuit filed by plan participants because the workers had no stake in unallocated shares they claim were undervalued when the company shut down the program....

