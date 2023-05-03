Hip-Hop Streaming Site To Pay $50M To End Labels' IP Suit

By Lauren Berg (May 3, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A hip-hop streaming service has agreed to pay $50 million and relinquish its web domain to resolve copyright allegations by Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Bros. Records, UMG Recordings and other major record labels, according to a judgment entered Wednesday in Georgia federal court....

