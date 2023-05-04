11th Circ. Urged To Rethink Nix Of $8M Supplement Deal

By Emily Field (May 4, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Consumers on Wednesday asked the Eleventh Circuit to rethink its decision to undo an $8 million class settlement in a suit over a brain performance supplement, saying the objector to the deal didn't show he was injured by his purchase of the supplement....

