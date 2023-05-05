Drivers Hit Jimmy John's Franchisee With Unpaid Wage Suit

By Joyce Hanson (May 4, 2023, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Jimmy John's sandwich franchisee has been hit with a driver's proposed class and collective action in Arizona federal court, claiming it pays him and his co-workers a $7 tipped wage rate regardless of whether they're on the road making deliveries or performing untipped duties in the stores....

