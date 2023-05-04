Suit Says Restaurant Shirking Share Of Pittsburgh Food Hall

By Brent Godwin (May 4, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Developers turning a nearly 100-year-old warehouse into a food hall in Pittsburgh are suing the owners of a Thai food restaurant slated to be located in the building, saying they have not paid nearly $180,000 owed for building out and furnishing the space and obtaining a liquor license....

