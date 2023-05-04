9th Circ. Says Warren's COVID-19 Book Jabs Weren't A Threat

By Gina Kim (May 4, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Thursday upheld a trial court's order denying a preliminary injunction sought by anti-vaccine activists who sued Sen. Elizabeth Warren for asking Amazon to modify algorithms to avoid directing customers to their novel peddling COVID-19 theories, noting that her request appeared as an "attempt to persuade" rather than a threat....

