Debt Collector Wins $750K Malpractice Verdict Against Attys

By Matthew Santoni (May 4, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania debt collection firm won a $750,000 legal malpractice verdict against two former Hartman Valeriano Magovern & Lutz attorneys from a Berks County jury Thursday, after seven years of litigating allegations that the lawyers fouled up foreclosures and lost the firm at least $1.4 million in assets....

