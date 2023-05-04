Ed Sheeran Trial Shows Mashups Are Hardly A 'Smoking Gun'

By Tiffany Hu (May 4, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Pop singer Ed Sheeran notched a win Thursday that his Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud" did not rip off Marvin Gaye's classic "Let's Get It On" after the plaintiffs leaned heavily on a mashup Sheeran played of the two songs at a concert, but mashups aren't necessarily a "smoking gun" in copyright disputes, experts told Law360....

