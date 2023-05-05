Fla. Jury Says Man Punched By Pro Boxer Only Owed $60K

By David Minsky (May 5, 2023, 12:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court jury on Friday found professional boxer Shakur Stevenson liable for $60,000 in damages stemming from a 2018 Miami Beach parking garage brawl that left a man injured with a broken jaw, awarding only a tiny fraction of the $12 million sought in the suit....

