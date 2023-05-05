Ga. Panel Says Service On Atty Not Proper In Negligence Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 5, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a case brought by a Georgia woman against an Alaska resident over a May 2019 car crash, finding that the woman failed to properly perfect service by sending notice of the suit directly to the man's attorney....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS