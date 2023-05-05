Texas Bar Can't Revive Powell Suit Over 2020 Election Cases

By Lynn LaRowe (May 5, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge has refused to revive a lawsuit from the State Bar of Texas' disciplinary arm against attorney Sidney Powell over her efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, finding that defects identified in a previous ruling hadn't been cured....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS