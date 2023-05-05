No Coverage For 4,000 Tons Of Damaged Cargo, Insurer Says

By Emily Lever (May 5, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Travelers Insurance asked a New York federal court Friday to declare it not responsible for covering a Swiss shipping company's losses related to a 4,000-ton shipment of damaged benzene, saying it never provided a policy to the company that would cover any storage on water....

