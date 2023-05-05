NC Town Sues 30 Cos. Alleging 'Forever Chemicals' Pollution

By Travis Bland (May 5, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina town is accusing 3M Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc. and 28 other chemical companies of poisoning its water with so-called forever chemicals and covering up the dangers the pollution posed, according to a suit removed to federal court....

