CVS Must Face Revised Privacy Suit Over Passport Photos

By Celeste Bott (May 5, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge is allowing a proposed biometric privacy class action to move forward challenging CVS Pharmacy's passport photo-taking practices, ruling that an amended complaint plausibly alleges the photo system would have to scan an individual's face in order to see whether their eyes or mouth are open or closed....

