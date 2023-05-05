Joint Juice Maker Rips Class Attys' 'Overstated' $8.3M Fee Bid

By Gina Kim (May 5, 2023, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Premier Nutrition asked a California federal judge to cut $2.4 million from class counsel's "bloated and unreasonable" $8.3 million fee request in litigation over allegedly misleading advertising claims about its Joint Juice, citing block billing, overstaffing, lavish hotel stays and fringe expenses for "boba and coffee runs dating back to 2013."...

