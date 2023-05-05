Utah Tribe Accuses State Agencies Of Racist Bidding Scheme

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 5, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe sued two branches of the Utah state government in federal court on Friday over an allegedly racist and discriminatory bidding scheme to prevent the tribe from winning an auction to purchase land just outside its reservation....

