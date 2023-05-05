Firm Can Rep Both Boston Officers In Police Shooting Suit

By Brian Dowling (May 5, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A defense attorney for two Boston cops involved in the shooting of a mentally ill Black man accused a federal judge Friday of trying to scare one of his clients out of being jointly represented by a pair of Brody Hardoon Perkins & Kesten LLP lawyers in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's mother — a client arrangement the judge later approved....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS