Labor Collusion Loss Will Shape DOJ's Case Strategy

By Ann O’Brien, Leo Caseria and Joy Siu (May 9, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT) -- On March 22, the U.S. Department of Justice lost its third jury trial in its push to criminally prosecute labor-related antitrust violations when a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine acquitted four home health care staffing executives of violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS