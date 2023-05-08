Lender Urges Judge To Keep Legal Malpractice Suit Alive

By Chart Riggall (May 8, 2023, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Mortgage lender PennyMac is asking a Massachusetts federal judge to ignore the advice of a federal magistrate and keep alive a legal malpractice suit the lender says is based on a clear conflict of interest in a class action the company is facing from one of its borrowers....

