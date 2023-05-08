Beach Boys Singer Says 9th Circ. Can't Undo Atty Sanctions

By Henrik Nilsson (May 8, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Beach Boys singer Michael Love has asked the Ninth Circuit to dismiss his former lawyers' challenge to a ruling imposing sanctions and ordering them to produce what they say are attorney-client privileged documents, saying the appeals court lacks jurisdiction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS