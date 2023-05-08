Biden, Yellen Sued By Union In Bid To Invalidate Debt Limit

By Brian Dowling (May 8, 2023, 10:11 AM EDT) -- A union representing 75,000 federal workers asked a Boston judge Monday to block Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden from shutting down the government if the U.S. reaches the debt limit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS