Wells Fargo Says NM Cardholders Must Arbitrate Loss Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 8, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo is seeking to shed a proposed class action accusing it and a contractor of bungling their response to fraud reports by New Mexico residents who use state-issued debit cards for unemployment insurance, child support and foster care accounts, saying that these customers are bound by arbitration agreements....

