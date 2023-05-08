Prison Operator GEO Group To Pay $3M To Settle Investor Suit

By Sydney Price (May 8, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator The GEO Group on Monday agreed to pay $3 million to end a lawsuit by investors claiming the company and its CEO misled them about the financial impact of lawsuits the company faced over its response to COVID-19 outbreaks in its facilities and other alleged medical and labor deficiencies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS