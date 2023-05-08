No Deal In $1B 401(k) Class Action Against Insurance Services

By Ryan Harroff (May 8, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge has set in motion a proposed class action brought against an insurance company accused of failing to look out for lower costs on its workers' retirement plans, noting in the order that mediation failed to produce a settlement for the $1.1 billion claims....

