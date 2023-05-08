Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mall Shutdown Losses Are Within Coverage, Calif. Eatery Says

By Katherine Smith (May 8, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Sugar Factory restaurant is seeking a partial win in its suit claiming its insurer refused to cover income it lost after water intrusion in an electrical vault shuttered a California mall location, arguing that the risks from the intrusion and the suspension of operations are covered losses....

